Jets punter Thomas Morstead dedicates his season to ALS awareness in honor of Steve Gleason

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Thomas Morstead’s punts will do more than just change field position for the New York Jets this season.

The veteran punter announced Tuesday he’s donating $1,000 for each kick he drops inside the opponent’s 20-yard line as part of his Punt for ALS campaign in honor of former New Orleans Saints special teams star Steve Gleason.

Gleason, a former NFL safety, was diagnosed with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2011. He was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS last month.

Gleason’s nonprofit, Team Gleason, helps people with ALS live purposeful lives by providing programming and support services.

“Steve has given so much of himself to others throughout his life and it felt like the right time to give back to him by raising awareness for the incredible work he is doing through his nonprofit Team Gleason Foundation,” Morstead said in a statement announcing his campaign. “I’m honored and excited to dedicate my 16th season in the NFL to Steve and his foundation.”

Morstead’s Punt for ALS campaign was created to help raise awareness of ALS, and the Jets punter said he will make a minimum pledge of $10,000. Last season, Morstead dropped a career-high 36 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Morstead is also asking teammates, opponents and fans to donate to Team Gleason in support.

While they were never teammates, Morstead — who spent 12 seasons playing for the Saints — and Gleason got to know each other over the years. Morstead was also well aware of Gleason’s role in helping the city of New Orleans recover from Hurricane Katrina.

Gleason blocked a punt in the Saints’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 25, 2006 — the first game in New Orleans in almost 21 months — that was recovered by Curtis Deloatch in the end zone for a touchdown. A statue depicting Gleason blocking the punt, the first score in the Saints’ return to New Orleans, was placed outside the Superdome in 2012.

After the game, Gleason wrote on social media: “Hey, Falcons. #NeverPunt.” It has become his motto — one with which Morstead recently had some fun when he made a surprise visit to Gleason.

“I’ve been waiting 10 years to do this,” Morstead told Gleason and crossed out the word “never” on Gleason’s #neverpunt T-shirt.

“Gratitude is sacred,” Gleason said in a statement. “In the midst of immense suffering, I started a daily gratitude journal. Gratitude has been a path to resilience, strength and joy. I’m incredibly grateful for Thomas’ friendship and support. I appreciate him and all those who come together to make a bigger impact on the ALS community.”

