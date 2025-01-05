Jets’ not-so-banner season capped by an upside-down on-field display

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets gave their frustrated fans one more embarrassing moment before the season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Things started on a shaky note for the Jets when a banner featuring the team’s logo was unfurled by a several dozen fans on the MetLife Stadium field Sunday — a typical pregame display before the national anthem.

But the banner was upside down.

Symbolic of the team’s dismal season, the banner was quickly rolled back up and the fans carried it back inside. A few photos made their way around social media, though, setting off a series of snide remarks as the team — which had Super Bowl aspirations before the season — took the field with a 4-12 record and a 14th straight season without a playoff appearance already clinched weeks ago.

A few minutes later, New York forced Miami to a three-and-out on its opening possession. But Aaron Rodgers’ pass on a slant to Davante Adams was deflected by Javon Holland and into Tyrel Dodson’s hands for an interception. It was only the second time in his career Rodgers was picked off on his first pass of a game, and first since a 2009 wild-card playoff game, according to ESPN Research.

The Jets held the Dolphins out of the end zone, but Jason Sanders’ 26-yard field goal put Miami up 3-0 early.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.