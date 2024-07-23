Jets’ Haason Reddick doesn’t report to training camp while seeking a new deal, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick did not report to training camp with the rest of his teammates Tuesday as he looks for a new contract, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Reddick, acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason, is scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because contract negotiations are private. The team didn’t announce Reddick’s absence. Jets players reported to the facility Tuesday and the team’s first practice of training camp is scheduled for Wednesday.

ESPN first reported that Reddick would not report to the team Tuesday.

According to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, Reddick would be fined $50,000 for each practice missed during his holdout. He didn’t attend the Jets’ mandatory minicamp last month, and didn’t participate in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.

The 29-year-old Reddick, looking for a new contract, was given permission during the offseason by the Eagles to seek a trade. None of Reddick’s salary for this season is guaranteed. He forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus for not attending the Jets’ offseason workouts.

Jets coach Robert Saleh, who wasn’t scheduled to speak to reporters until Wednesday, said last month he wasn’t concerned by Reddick’s absence at minicamp.

“I understand everything that’s happening,” Saleh said. “But at the same time, I know that when it comes time to play football, like I’ve said before, he’s going to be ready to play football.”

The Jets acquired Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher with 58 career sacks in seven NFL seasons, from the Eagles in March for a conditional third-round pick in 2026. The pick would become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and gets 10 sacks this season.

“When you deal with contracts and things like that, it doesn’t really get to the locker room because we don’t control that,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “So when he does get here, then we’ll be able to have our 2 cents’ (worth) to say, but we know he’s a pro. He’s been at the highest level of competition.

“So, I’m sure whenever that gets worked out, he’ll be here ready to roll. When he gets here, it’ll just be another great player to add to our to our defensive line.”

Reddick was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017 who has double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 27 over the past two years with the Eagles.

“He’s a phenomenal football player, man,” defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said. “When he steps on this field, he changes the whole thing, the whole aura just because he’s a guy that can put up 15-plus sacks a year, 10-plus sacks a year, different things like that.

“So I’m just blessed to have him on my side.”

Williams added he understood Reddick’s situation because he also didn’t attend voluntary workouts last year before agreeing to a four-year, $96 million contract extension a week before training camp began.

“I know how the organization works,” Williams said. I know how (GM) Joe Douglas and Coach Saleh and all those guys work. And knowing him personally as a great competitor and a great person who wants to be here, who wants to win championships, man, I know they’re going to get everything ironed out.”

