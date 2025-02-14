Jensen leads No. 24 Creighton against Georgetown after 25-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (11-13, 4-9 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-4, 12-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Creighton plays Georgetown after Lauren Jensen scored 25 points in Creighton’s 70-57 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays are 8-1 on their home court. Creighton ranks third in the Big East with 16.5 assists per game led by Jensen averaging 3.9.

The Hoyas have gone 4-9 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Creighton scores 73.8 points, 10.8 more per game than the 63.0 Georgetown allows. Georgetown’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Creighton has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The Bluejays and Hoyas face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Jensen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Ransom is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hoyas. Ariel Jenkins is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.