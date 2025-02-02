Jensen, Creighton Bluejays to host Olsen and the Providence Friars

Providence Friars (9-14, 2-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-4, 9-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lauren Jensen and Creighton host Olivia Olsen and Providence in Big East play Sunday.

The Bluejays are 6-1 on their home court. Creighton is 14-4 against opponents over .500.

The Friars have gone 2-8 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Olsen averaging 8.0.

Creighton makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Providence averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Friars match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Jensen is averaging 17.4 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 13.7 points for the Friars. Olsen is averaging 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Friars: 2-8, averaging 49.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

