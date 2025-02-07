Jensen and Creighton host Villanova

Creighton Bluejays (19-4, 11-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-10, 7-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits Villanova after Lauren Jensen scored 21 points in Creighton’s 72-56 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Denae Carter averaging 4.4.

The Bluejays have gone 11-1 against Big East opponents. Creighton averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Villanova averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Villanova allows.

The Wildcats and Bluejays face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Webber is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.8 points. Jasmine Bascoe is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jensen is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bluejays. Morgan Maly is averaging 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.