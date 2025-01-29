Jenks and Florida Atlantic host Tulane

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-12, 1-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Tulane after Taziah Jenks scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 73-61 loss to the North Texas Eagles.

The Green Wave are 7-3 in home games. Tulane has a 5-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 1-7 in conference play. Florida Atlantic is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

Tulane makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Florida Atlantic has shot at a 36.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherese Pittman is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mya Perry is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Jada Moore is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.