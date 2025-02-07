Jenkins leads UTSA against Wichita State after 26-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (19-3, 10-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-16, 2-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Wichita State after Jordyn Jenkins scored 26 points in UTSA’s 54-52 victory over the North Texas Eagles.

The Shockers are 5-7 in home games. Wichita State is 6-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Roadrunners are 10-1 in AAC play. UTSA is the best team in the AAC allowing just 56.7 points per game while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Wichita State scores 64.0 points, 7.3 more per game than the 56.7 UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Murray is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jenkins is averaging 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.