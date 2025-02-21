Jenkins and the UTSA Roadrunners visit conference foe Rice

UTSA Roadrunners (22-3, 13-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-13, 6-8 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Jenkins and UTSA visit Dominique Ennis and Rice on Saturday.

The Owls have gone 10-3 at home. Rice has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 13-1 in conference play. UTSA averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Rice averages 66.4 points, 10.3 more per game than the 56.1 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 67.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 63.2 Rice allows.

The Owls and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Flores is averaging 9.6 points for the Owls. Malia Fisher is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jenkins is averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.