Jegede and Northeastern host Campbell

Northeastern Huskies (1-17, 0-9 CAA) at Campbell Camels (12-9, 5-4 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Campbell after Abigail Jegede scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 62-54 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Camels are 9-0 in home games. Campbell is eighth in the CAA in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Audrey Fuller leads the Camels with 5.9 boards.

The Huskies are 0-9 against CAA opponents. Northeastern averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Campbell is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Campbell has given up to its opponents (39.6%).

The Camels and Huskies match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Dahlquist is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, while averaging 10 points. Gianni Boone is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jegede is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 49.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

