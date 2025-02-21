Jefferson and FGCU host North Alabama

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (24-3, 15-0 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (12-14, 7-8 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits North Alabama after Emani Jefferson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 95-71 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Lions are 8-4 in home games. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. India Howard leads the Lions with 7.0 boards.

The Eagles have gone 15-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU has a 20-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Alabama makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). FGCU averages 72.0 points per game, 2.8 more than the 69.2 North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 7.6 points and seven rebounds for the Lions. Charity Gallegos is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jefferson is shooting 58.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Eagles. Alahna Paige is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.