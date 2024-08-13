Jazz Chisholm Jr. ‘likely’ headed to IL with elbow injury

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. appears headed to the injured list with a left elbow injury, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Chisholm has a probable ulnar collateral ligament injury and Boone said he will “likely” end up on the IL. He said more physicians are evaluating the elbow and that the club should have enough information to make a decision by Wednesday.

Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth. He left during the seventh inning of Monday’s 12-2 loss to the White Sox but downplayed the injury after the game.

“I’m not super concerned about it,” he said Monday night. “All the tests that we’ve done in here have been pretty positive.”

Chisholm bats left-handed but throws with his right.

The 2022 All-Star was acquired by the Yankees from Miami in late July and has contributed right away, hitting .316 with five homers, 13 runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games. He’s one of just five players in the majors this season with at least 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

“Obviously he’s been really impactful for us,” Boone said. “It’s tough to not have him in there.”

Oswaldo Cabrera started at third Tuesday against Chicago. Boone said DJ LeMahieu also could see time there if Chisholm’s injury requires an IL stint.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.