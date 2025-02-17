Jarusevicius leads Central Michigan against Ohio

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-14, 4-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Ohio after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 32 points in Central Michigan’s 85-82 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats have gone 9-2 at home. Ohio is third in the MAC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Chippewas are 4-8 in conference games. Central Michigan is 1-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 75.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 75.3 Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bobcats. AJ Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cayden Vasko averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Jarusevicius is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.