Jarusevicius leads Central Michigan against Ball State after 23-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-16, 6-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-15, 7-9 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Ball State after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 84-73 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Cardinals are 8-6 on their home court. Ball State scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Chippewas have gone 6-10 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is second in the MAC allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Ball State averages 76.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 72.0 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mickey Pearson Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jarusevicius is averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Chippewas. Kyler Vanderjagt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

