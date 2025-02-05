Janneh leads Saint Peter’s against Siena after 26-point game

Siena Saints (10-10, 7-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-13, 4-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Siena after Fatmata Janneh scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 79-59 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Peacocks have gone 5-2 at home. Saint Peter’s has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Saints are 7-4 against conference opponents. Siena is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Siena allows to opponents. Siena scores 5.7 more points per game (65.2) than Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents (59.5).

The Peacocks and Saints match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is averaging 18.2 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 53.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.