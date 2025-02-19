James, Pacific Tigers to visit Evans, Loyola Marymount Lions

Pacific Tigers (12-15, 8-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-14, 4-12 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Naudia Evans and Loyola Marymount host Anaya James and Pacific in WCC action.

The Lions have gone 5-6 at home. Loyola Marymount gives up 65.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 8-9 against WCC opponents. Pacific is seventh in the WCC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Elliott averaging 3.9.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is shooting 35.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Lions. Allison Clarke is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Liz Smith is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tigers. James is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.