James Madison visits Texas State after Pope’s 25-point showing

James Madison Dukes (20-10, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces James Madison after Tylan Pope scored 25 points in Texas State’s 74-69 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats have gone 9-4 in home games. Texas State leads the Sun Belt averaging 36.5 points in the paint. Pope leads the Bobcats with 9.8.

The Dukes are 13-4 in Sun Belt play. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Texas State scores 75.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.2 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Dukes match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Josh O’Garro is averaging 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

Mark Freeman is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

