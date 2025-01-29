James leads No. 17 NC State against Wake Forest after 25-point game

NC State Wolfpack (16-4, 8-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-12, 1-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 NC State visits Wake Forest after Aziaha James scored 25 points in NC State’s 85-57 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-6 at home. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Wolfpack are 8-1 in ACC play. NC State ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Wake Forest’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Demon Deacons. Raegyn Conley is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoe Brooks is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack. James is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 23.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.