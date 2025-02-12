James leads No. 10 NC State against Miami (FL) after 22-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (13-10, 3-9 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (19-4, 11-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 NC State hosts Miami (FL) after Aziaha James scored 22 points in NC State’s 97-74 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wolfpack have gone 13-0 in home games. NC State ranks second in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Madison Hayes leads the Wolfpack with 6.8 boards.

The Hurricanes are 3-9 in conference play. Miami (FL) ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Haley Cavinder averaging 5.0.

NC State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Hurricanes square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Brooks is averaging 13.7 points and four assists for the Wolfpack. James is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Darrione Rogers is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 7.8 points. Cavinder is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.