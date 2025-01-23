James and the Pacific Tigers take on conference foe Pepperdine

Pacific Tigers (9-10, 5-4 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-9, 2-5 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaya James and Pacific take on Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine in WCC action Thursday.

The Waves are 4-1 in home games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.4.

The Tigers are 5-4 in WCC play.

Pepperdine is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sotell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Ella Brubaker is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Elizabeth Elliott is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Liz Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.