James and the Pacific Tigers host conference foe Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (9-11, 5-4 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-10, 6-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Oregon State in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 in home games. Pacific has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beavers are 5-4 in conference games. Oregon State is the WCC leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kelsey Rees averaging 5.1.

Pacific’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Beavers face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya James is averaging 12.4 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kennedie Shuler is averaging 7.8 points for the Beavers. Rees is averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.