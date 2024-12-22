Jalen Hurts leaves the Eagles’ game at the Commanders and is being evaluated for a concussion

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jalen Hurts left minutes into the Philadelphia Eagles’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday after taking a hit to the helmet following a run, and the team said he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Hurts was crushed by linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of a 13-yard run to the Washington 21. His head also appeared to hit the ground at the end of a scramble earlier in the drive but he stayed on the field.

Hurts went into the blue medical tent on the visiting sideline and was replaced at quarterback by Kenny Pickett. Hurts exited the tent, put his helmet on and tried to return before being escorted back.

While Hurts was being evaluated, Pickett threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to put Philadelphia up 14-0 midway through the first quarter. Hurts went to the locker room after the drive ended.

Hurts was 1 of 4 passing for 11 yards and ran for 41 before leaving.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.