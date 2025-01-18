Jake Burger will wear No. 21 with the Texas Rangers for his daughter born with Down syndrome

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger will wear No. 21 with the Texas Rangers, a number that has special significance for the first baseman’s family after his daughter was born with Down syndrome.

The clinical name for Down syndrome is trisomy 21, a condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome, causing mild to moderate cognitive disability, developmental delays and physical challenges.

“This is the first time I can pick a number that’s not just close to my heart, but close to a lot of people’s hearts,” Burger said. “For me, it’s trying to spread awareness and try and get the word out about Down syndrome and how people can get support. I’m just really proud of this number, and really excited to wear this and represent my daughter, but also so many people out there.”

Infant daughter Penelope, who was born Oct. 25, was being held by her mother, Ashlyn, while Burger spoke to reporters before the Rangers’ annual awards dinner Friday night. It was the 28-year-old slugger’s first public appearance with the team since being acquired in a trade from Miami on Dec. 11. Jake Burger’s parents and his 2-year-old son, Brooks, also were there.

Burger credits his wife with the idea of wearing No. 21, and was working to change his number from No. 36 with the Marlins before being traded. The couple got their daughter’s diagnosis last April.

He said a foundation is being established to help other families impacted by Down syndrome.

“We’re really, really excited to push that forward and help as many families as we can,” Burger said. “For us, we call it the lucky few. That’s families with Down syndrome, with a kid affected with Down syndrome. And that’s how my wife, Ashlyn, and I feel. That’s how Brooks feels as her brother.”

In an Instagram post soon after Penelope was born, the couple said Burger was the only active MLB player with a child with Down syndrome, and that they knew God was giving them “some really special work to do.”

Burger said Friday that his daughter is “doing great” but has something wrong with her heart that will require surgery at some point during spring training. He plans to leave Arizona then to be with his family during the procedure in Nashville.

“She’s the strongest little person I know, and I know that she’s going to get through that with a breeze,” Burger said. “I’m just praying for her every day.”

The Rangers also this offseason signed free agent designated hitter Joc Pederson, whose older brother, Champ, has Down syndrome. Burger hoped to catch up with his new teammate while in Texas over the weekend.

“Seemed like fate a little bit with him signing here,” Burger said. “I love the way he plays the game and how much fun he brings to the game. But not only that, we’re obviously connected way more deeply than that. So I’m really excited to meet Champ. And, you know, he’s another person in our circle that’s going to be there to support us.”

