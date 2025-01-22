Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is out, clearing a path for Shad Khan to make another run at Liam Coen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might not be done pursuing Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday, hours after Coen backed out of a scheduled in-person interview with team executives.

The franchise framed it as the owner and the GM agreeing to “respectfully separate, effective immediately.” But a person familiar with the decision said Baalke was fired. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Baalke had hoped to keep details private.

Khan grew frustrated with the process when Coen, a 39-year-old, up-and-coming play-caller who had an impressive initial interview with the Jaguars, backed out of the second meeting and agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers, the person said.

And since Baalke appeared to be the reason Coen — along with former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson — avoided Jacksonville, Khan chose to go in a different direction. No one should be surprised to see Khan circle back to Coen, who might reconsider with Baalke out of the picture.

“Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately,” Khan said in a statement. “Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons.”

Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and will “continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach,” Khan said.

Waugh worked under Baalke for 12 seasons (2005-16) in San Francisco. Will candidates be more apt to come to Jacksonville now or will Khan have to offer some reassurances that he plans to hire another GM in the near future?

Jacksonville had narrowed its search to Coen, Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Graham and Saleh are scheduled for in-person interviews on Thursday and Friday.

Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were among 10 candidates who initially interviewed with Jacksonville. But the duo took other jobs — Johnson with Chicago, Glenn with the New York Jets — without a sit-down with the Jaguars.

Khan insisted after firing Doug Pederson earlier this month that Baalke’s retention as GM would not affect the coaching search. He clearly was wrong.

“I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike,” Khan said.

The 60-year-old Baalke developed a less-than-spotless reputation around the league, and three of the five coaches he hired in San Francisco and Jacksonville — Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly and Urban Meyer — had one-and-done tenures.

Baalke’s drafts were mixed. He hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right tackle Anton Harrison and Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round. But he chose defensive end Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson and whiffed on first-rounder Devin Lloyd as well as several second-day picks: offensive tackle Walker Little, safety Andre Cisco, center Luke Fortner and linebacker Chad Muma.

His free-agent classes were equally spotty, with the latest one being among the least productive in team history.

The Jaguars committed more than $150 million, including roughly $90 million guaranteed, to sign seven free agents. The group included receiver Gabe Davis, journeyman cornerback Ronald Darby and oft-injured defensive lineman Arik Armstead. None of them made the Jags better.

Jaguars fans have long called for Baalke to get the boot. They even organized a “Klown Out” during the 2021 season finale to protest Khan’s decision to keep Baalke in place before he hired Pederson.

With Baalke gone, Jacksonville could double back on Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Under NFL rules, the earliest they can interview again is next week because their teams are in conference title games.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars (4-13) will move forward. The question now: how much more attractive is the job without Baalke in the mix?

They have a young quarterback (Lawrence) with upside, a budding star at receiver (Thomas), a few defensive building blocks (cornerback Tyson Campbell and pass rushers Walker and Josh Hines-Allen), a relatively new practice facility, a $1.4 billion stadium renovation upcoming and a hands-off owner with deep pockets.

They have the fifth overall draft pick in April and roughly $50 million in salary cap space for 2025, play in arguably the NFL’s weakest division (AFC South) and work in a state with plenty of sunshine and no income tax. They also went 3-10 in one-score games — an indication they could be a quick fix.

