Jacobs, Southern Jaguars host the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers (11-14, 8-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-9, 11-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kavion McClain and Texas Southern take on Michael Jacobs and Southern in SWAC action.

The Jaguars have gone 9-0 at home. Southern is the SWAC leader with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 4.8.

The Tigers are 8-4 in SWAC play. Texas Southern has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

Southern averages 76.6 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 74.8 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 72.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the 69.4 Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Jones is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

McClain is averaging 15 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Kenny Hunter is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.