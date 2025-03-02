Jacobs leads New Orleans against Texas A&M-CC after 20-point game

New Orleans Privateers (4-26, 2-17 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-13, 11-8 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC after JR Jacobs scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 88-78 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders have gone 14-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC has an 8-10 record against teams above .500.

The Privateers are 2-17 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Michael Thomas averaging 7.9.

Texas A&M-CC makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (46.7%). New Orleans has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 8.7 points. Garry Clark is averaging 15 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Thomas is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.1 points for the Privateers. Kohen Rowbatham is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 68.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.