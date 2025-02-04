Jacobs leads Fresno State against San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (16-7, 5-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (15-8, 6-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts San Diego State after Mia Jacobs scored 36 points in Fresno State’s 99-85 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 on their home court. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobs averaging 7.4.

The Aztecs are 5-5 in MWC play. San Diego State scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Fresno State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% San Diego State allows to opponents. San Diego State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Aztecs meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is scoring 19.2 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 12.0 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.7 points for the Aztecs. Adryana Quezada is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

