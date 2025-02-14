Jacobs and the Fresno State Bulldogs take on conference foe Boise State

Fresno State Bulldogs (16-10, 7-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-11, 5-8 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mia Jacobs and Fresno State take on Tatum Thompson and Boise State in MWC play Saturday.

The Broncos have gone 11-2 at home. Boise State averages 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in conference matchups. Fresno State has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

Boise State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 64.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 65.0 Boise State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.4 points. Thompson is shooting 52.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is averaging 18.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.