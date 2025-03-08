Jacobs and Southern host Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-20, 6-11 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (19-11, 14-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays Alabama A&M after Michael Jacobs scored 27 points in Southern’s 66-65 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Jaguars have gone 10-1 in home games. Southern is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-11 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M gives up 79.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Southern averages 75.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 79.2 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.8 points. Jacobs is shooting 53.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.2 points. Chad Moodie is shooting 57.6% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.