Jacksonville visits Central Arkansas following Turner’s 23-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (15-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-19, 2-10 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Jacksonville after Nehemiah Turner scored 23 points in Central Arkansas’ 90-67 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bears have gone 6-5 in home games. Central Arkansas is seventh in the ASUN with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Elias Cato averaging 4.1.

The Dolphins are 9-3 in conference games. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Central Arkansas scores 69.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 70.8 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 72.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 77.2 Central Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals. Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.