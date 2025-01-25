Jacksonville State visits New Mexico State after Houge’s 20-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-7, 4-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-8, 4-2 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on New Mexico State after Michael Houge scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 73-66 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies have gone 7-2 in home games. New Mexico State ranks fourth in the CUSA in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Peter Filipovity leads the Aggies with 7.9 boards.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-2 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks fourth in the CUSA shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

New Mexico State makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Jacksonville State has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The Aggies and Gamecocks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is averaging 14.7 points for the Aggies. Filipovity is averaging 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Jao Ituka is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.