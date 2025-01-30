Jacksonville State visits Natabou and Florida International

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-9, 3-4 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-11, 3-4 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Jacksonville State after Isnelle Natabou scored 20 points in Florida International’s 83-54 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Panthers are 6-5 on their home court. Florida International is fifth in the CUSA with 12.8 assists per game led by Angena Belloso averaging 2.7.

The Gamecocks are 3-4 in conference games. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bre’anna Rhodes averaging 1.8.

Florida International’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 62.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 66.5 Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Gamecocks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Belloso is averaging 9.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Natabou is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rhodes is averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 59.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.