Jacksonville State plays in CUSA Tournament against the Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (22-10, 13-6 CUSA) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (21-11, 13-6 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays in the CUSA Tournament against Middle Tennessee.

The Gamecocks have gone 13-6 against CUSA opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Jacksonville State ranks third in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Blue Raiders are 13-6 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Jacksonville State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Jacksonville State won 77-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Jaron Pierre Jr. led Jacksonville State with 36 points, and Jestin Porter led Middle Tennessee with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Nicholson is averaging 7.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Gamecocks. Pierre is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 14.9 points. Essam Mostafa is averaging 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

