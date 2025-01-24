Jacksonville State hosts New Mexico State after Kaiser’s 20-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (10-9, 3-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-9, 2-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Jacksonville State after Molly Kaiser scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 68-66 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks are 7-3 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 3-3 against conference opponents. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Jacksonville State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% New Mexico State allows to opponents. New Mexico State averages 7.0 more points per game (66.1) than Jacksonville State allows to opponents (59.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentina Saric averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Fanta Gassama is averaging 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Kaiser is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.