Jacksonville State faces UTEP following Pierre’s 30-point game

UTEP Miners (17-9, 7-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (18-9, 10-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts UTEP after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 30 points in Jacksonville State’s 61-52 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Gamecocks have gone 11-1 at home. Jacksonville State is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners are 7-6 in CUSA play. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Jacksonville State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Jacksonville State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ahamad Bynum averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Otis Frazier III is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.