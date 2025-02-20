Jacksonville State faces New Mexico State, looks to break road skid

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-14, 4-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (13-12, 6-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State travels to New Mexico State looking to stop its nine-game road losing streak.

The Aggies have gone 7-3 at home. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 11.9 assists per game led by Molly Kaiser averaging 2.5.

The Gamecocks are 4-9 against conference opponents. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Barnes averaging 3.7.

New Mexico State makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Jacksonville State averages 60.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 63.8 New Mexico State allows.

The Aggies and Gamecocks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser is averaging 21.7 points and two steals for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 8.4 points for the Gamecocks. Valentina Saric is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.