Jacksonville plays in ASUN Tournament against the Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-13, 12-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (18-12, 12-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN Tournament.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN games is 12-6, and their record is 6-6 in non-conference play. Jacksonville has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels’ record in ASUN games is 12-6. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville scores 72.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 75.2 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky scores 7.3 more points per game (78.2) than Jacksonville gives up (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Kendall Munson is averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games.

George Kimble III is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.