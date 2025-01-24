Jacksonville hosts Queens (NC) after Battle’s 26-point outing

Queens (NC) Royals (7-11, 1-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-10, 3-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Queens (NC) after Edyn Battle scored 26 points in Jacksonville’s 87-74 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Dolphins have gone 6-1 at home. Jacksonville averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Royals are 1-6 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC) averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Royals meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniyah Craig is averaging 10 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Priscilla Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Aylesha Wade is averaging 7.9 points for the Royals. Jordyn Weaver is averaging 14.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.