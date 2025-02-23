Jacksonville hosts Eastern Kentucky following Buttry’s 22-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12, 11-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (16-12, 10-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Jacksonville after Turner Buttry scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 80-74 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 8-3 at home. Jacksonville is seventh in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 4.3.

The Colonels are 11-5 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Jacksonville is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Jacksonville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

George Kimble III is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.