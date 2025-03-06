Jacksonville Dolphins play in ASUN Tournament against the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights (17-14, 8-10 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (14-16, 8-10 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on Bellarmine in the ASUN Tournament.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN games is 8-10, and their record is 6-6 in non-conference play. Jacksonville leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Saniyah Craig leads the Dolphins with 11.6 rebounds.

The Knights are 8-10 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Jacksonville’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Jacksonville gives up.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is averaging 20.2 points for the Dolphins. Priscilla Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Hope Sivori averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Skylar Treadwell is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.