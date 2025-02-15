Jackson State visits Young and Florida A&M

Jackson State Tigers (8-16, 8-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-12, 7-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Jackson State after Sterling Young scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 78-67 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers have gone 6-2 at home. Florida A&M is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 8-3 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 6.7.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 70.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 76.2 Florida A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton Matthews is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 13.6 points. Young is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games.

Keiveon Hunt is averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.