Jackson State visits Florida A&M following Young’s 22-point game

Jackson State Tigers (8-16, 8-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-12, 7-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Jackson State after Sterling Young scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 78-67 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers have gone 6-2 in home games. Florida A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Roderick Coffee III averaging 1.5.

The Tigers are 8-3 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Florida A&M scores 71.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 78.4 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton Matthews is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 13.6 points. Young is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 17.6 points, five assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.