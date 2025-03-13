Jackson State Tigers square off against the Grambling Tigers in SWAC Tournament

Grambling Tigers (15-14, 12-6 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (15-14, 13-5 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Grambling in the SWAC Tournament.

The Jackson State Tigers’ record in SWAC games is 13-5, and their record is 2-9 in non-conference play. Jackson State has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Grambling Tigers are 12-6 in SWAC play. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Lydia Freeman averaging 7.0.

Jackson State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 67-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Diaka Berete led the Tigers with 26 points, and Douthshine Prien led the Tigers with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 6.4 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Taleah Dilworth is averaging 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Kahia Warmsley is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Freeman is averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

