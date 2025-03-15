Jackson State Tigers face the Alabama State Hornets in SWAC Championship

Alabama State Hornets (18-15, 14-6 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (15-17, 16-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Alabama State in the SWAC Championship.

The Tigers have gone 16-4 against SWAC teams, with a -1-13 record in non-conference play. Jackson State gives up 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Hornets are 14-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is the leader in the SWAC scoring 13.8 fast break points per game.

Jackson State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Jackson State allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 77-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Dorian McMillian led the Tigers with 23 points, and Amarr Knox led the Hornets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Shannon Grant is shooting 72.9% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hornets: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

