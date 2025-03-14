Jackson State takes on Bethune-Cookman in SWAC Tournament

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-15, 14-5 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (15-17, 15-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays in the SWAC Tournament against Bethune-Cookman.

The Tigers have gone 15-4 against SWAC opponents, with a 0-13 record in non-conference play. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 5.0.

The Wildcats are 14-5 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is ninth in the SWAC scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Jackson State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 69.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 75.8 Jackson State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 84-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Jayme Mitchell led the Tigers with 20 points, and Daniel Rouzan led the Wildcats with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Trey Thomas is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.4 points. Kalil Camara is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.