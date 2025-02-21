Jackson State takes home win streak into matchup with Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (7-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (13-11, 11-2 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Alcorn State looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Jackson State is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 6-7 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Jackson State averages 58.6 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 69.1 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 57.3 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 64.2 Jackson State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleah Dilworth is averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 9.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Maya Claytor is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 4.3 points. Destiny Brown is averaging nine points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 62.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.