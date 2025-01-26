Jackson State hosts Florida A&M after Ruffin’s 37-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (5-14, 5-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Florida A&M after Daeshun Ruffin scored 37 points in Jackson State’s 86-81 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Shannon Grant averaging 2.3.

The Rattlers are 3-3 in conference matchups. Florida A&M is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Jackson State scores 67.6 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 78.6 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Jackson State allows.

The Tigers and Rattlers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.1 points. Ruffin is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Roderick Coffee III is averaging 3.5 points for the Rattlers. Sterling Young is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.