Jackson State heads to Bethune-Cookman for conference showdown

Jackson State Tigers (11-11, 9-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-16, 4-7 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Bethune-Cookman in SWAC action Thursday.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 9-2 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Bethune-Cookman scores 60.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 65.9 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Diaka Berete is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.7 points. Taleah Dilworth is averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

