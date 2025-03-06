Jackson State faces UAPB after Massenat’s 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (14-13, 12-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-23, 1-15 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits UAPB after Leianya Massenat scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 63-60 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 3-7 on their home court. UAPB ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephanie Okowi averaging 2.8.

The Tigers are 12-4 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UAPB scores 52.9 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 64.3 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UAPB gives up.

The Golden Lions and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Arrah Allen is averaging 14.1 points for the Golden Lions. Okowi is averaging 11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Diaka Berete averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Taleah Dilworth is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.