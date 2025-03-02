Jackson State faces Prairie View A&M, aims for 5th straight home win

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-24, 4-12 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (11-17, 11-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Prairie View A&M aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 7-1 on their home court. Jackson State averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 4-12 in conference games. Prairie View A&M is 3-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Jackson State averages 70.7 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 82.6 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Jackson State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 15.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Orlando Horton Jr. is averaging 6.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.